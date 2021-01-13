Advertisement

Kuhn’s career weekend leads to GLIAC weekly honor

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Makaylee Kuhn’s record setting weekend has earned her Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Player of the Week honors as announced by the conference Wednesday.

She opened the 2020-21 season with a conference leading 56-point weekend to lead her team to the weekend sweep at Parkside. The sophomore from Hilbert, Wisconsin, also posted a career-high 38-point night in game two as the Wildcats defeated the Rangers in a close 77-76 contest.

Through two games this season, Kuhn is shooting 61.1 percent from the field and boasts an even 50 percent shot from beyond the arc with three three-point shots made on six attempts. Her ball control skills have also helped her team remain undefeated to start the season as she picked up multiple defensive rebounds late in Sunday’s game to secure the victory.

In total, Kuhn has seven rebounds (five defensive) in 2020-21.

The Wildcat women will begin their home slate of competition this weekend against Saginaw Valley State when Kuhn and her teammates take on the Cardinals this Saturday and Sunday, with both games getting underway at 1 p.m. Fans can follow along from home with the following links:

