Garden woman arraigned on meth charge in Schoolcraft County

58-year-old Tracy Ernest was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 9.
Meth arrest graphic.
Meth arrest graphic.(AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Garden woman has been arraigned on a meth charge in Schoolcraft County.

According to the Manistique Public Safety Department, 58-year-old Tracy Elizabeth Ernest was formally charged Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the 93rd District Court, with one count of Controlled Substance - Delivery on School or Library Property (narcotics or cocaine) Less than 50 grams. That’s a felony punishable by 2 to 60 years in prison and/or a $75,000 fine.

Her bond was set at 10% of $10,000 cash/surety. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m.

The charge stems from a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 4:05 a.m. During the stop, Manistique Public Safety officers and the K-9 Unit found Ernest in possession of Methamphetamine. She was arrested immediately and lodged in the Schoolcraft County Jail.

Public safety says investigation into meth in Manistique and Schoolcraft County overall is ongoing, so no other details will be released.

Manistique Public Safety Department was assisted by the Sault Tribal Police Department.

