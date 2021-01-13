Delta County Search and Rescue team warns of ice dangers as the UP experiences mild temperatures

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Amid mild temperatures, the Delta County Search and Rescue team says it has received several reports of ATV and snowmobiles going through ice.

According to its Facebook page, all lake access points on Little Bay De Noc have some sort of hazard.

They recommend using extreme caution when venturing out on the ice, or to avoid it all together until ice conditions stabilize.

If you decide to go on the ice, always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll return. They also recommend wearing a personal flotation device, carrying ice pics, and putting your phone in a waterproof container.

The team says to call 911 if you find yourself or others in a dangerous situation.

