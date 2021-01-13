Advertisement

Delta County Search and Rescue team warns of ice dangers as the UP experiences mild temperatures

The team says to call 911 if you find yourself or others in a dangerous situation.
snowmobile
snowmobile(wcax)
By Maci Cosmore and Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Amid mild temperatures, the Delta County Search and Rescue team says it has received several reports of ATV and snowmobiles going through ice.

According to its Facebook page, all lake access points on Little Bay De Noc have some sort of hazard.

They recommend using extreme caution when venturing out on the ice, or to avoid it all together until ice conditions stabilize.

If you decide to go on the ice, always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll return. They also recommend wearing a personal flotation device, carrying ice pics, and putting your phone in a waterproof container.

The team says to call 911 if you find yourself or others in a dangerous situation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Close-up of RX prescription and stethoscope on x-ray
Dr. Lorinser stepping down as medical director of 4 UP health departments
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department ‘overwhelmed’ as COVID-19 vaccine appointments open
Meth arrest graphic.
Garden woman arraigned on meth charge in Schoolcraft County
Bergman staying silent as House plans Trump impeachment vote