Delta County man faces $1.5M bond following stolen property spree in Delta, Schoolcraft counties

DELTA, SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County man has been arrested following stolen property incidents in Manistique.

According to the Manistique Public Safety Department, 27-year-old Corey Jon Henry Jr. was arrested on multiple charges on Jan. 3. His arrest follows a stolen property incident on Friday, Jan. 1, at the Manistique Self Storage complex, located at South Fifth and Deer Streets.

Public safety officer investigation showed four units had been broken into and burglarized. Items taken included a Honda CB1000R motorcycle, motorcycle apparel, tools, equipment and a pressure washer.

Further investigation led to a search warrant issued at Henry Jr.’s home at N9780 LL Road in Delta County on Jan. 3. Officers located a large amount of stolen property from the Jan. 1 incident, as well as other recent burglaries in Delta and Schoolcraft counties. The Manistique Public Safety K-9 Unit also found some methamphetamine, which was turned over to Delta County for further prosecution.

Following the storage unit investigation and home search, Henry Jr. was arrested and immediately lodged in the Schoolcraft County Jail.

Public safety says Henry Jr. was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the 93rd District Court of Schoolcraft County on the following counts:

Count 1: Breaking and entering a building with intent, a 10-year felony

Count 2: Unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a 5-year felony

Count 3: Larceny in a building, a felony, punishable by 4 years and/or a $5,000 fine

His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety. He has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Following further investigation, on Jan. 11, Henry Jr. was arraigned again in the 93rd District Court of Schoolcraft County on 13 additional felonies. Those include:

Two counts of Home Invasion, 15-year felonies

Three counts of Breaking and Entering, 10-year felonies

Four counts of Possession of Burglar’s tools, 10-year felonies

Four counts of Larceny in a Building, 4-year felonies (and/or $5,000 fine for each count)

An additional bond was given of $500,000 cash/surety. Henry Jr. has another preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27 at 9:00 a.m.

Manistique Public Safety says additional evidence of crimes committed in Delta County has been given to the Delta County Prosecutor for review and possible charges in Delta County.

Public safety says “investigation into this crime spree continues and no further details will be released at this time.”

Anyone who has had property stolen in recent months is asked to report it to law enforcement. Manistique Public Safety said evidence suggests there may be unknown victims in the central-eastern Upper Peninsula. For the city of Manistique and Schoolcraft County, contact Manistique Public Safety at 906-341-2133 or the Michigan State Police Manistique Outpost at 906-341-2102.

