Delta Animal Shelter begins ‘huge’ spay, neuter project following Monday court hearing

All of the dogs and puppies taken from the puppy mill near Rock will be spayed or neutered before being put up for adoption.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A “huge” spaying and neutering project is underway following Monday’s court hearing in an animal abuse case.

According to the Delta Animal Shelter, the dogs and puppies taken from the puppy mill near Rock will not be “used to make puppies for profit.”

“We are incredibly grateful to this community for their support and encouragement,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “We are also so thankful for the foster families who helped right from the beginning. We are anticipating many of the fosters to welcome their foster dog as a permanent member of their family.”

The animal shelter said that as soon as adoptable dogs become available, they will be posted and adoption appointments will be scheduled.

“We expect this process to last several weeks,” the shelter said.

The horses seized are also being blood tested and the males gelded.

The shelter asked for patience from those who hope to adopt any of the animals.

“Today is another good day in the progression and rehabilitation story of the puppy mill animals seized in August,” Delta Animal Shelter said. “They will no longer be used over and over to produce puppies... every single dog will be spayed/neutered prior to adoption to never live that life again.”

