Continued Mild and Uneventful Until Late Thursday
Then Some Snow May Develop Over Western Sections
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of some sunshine mainly western half
Highs: 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some snow late west
Highs: 30s
Friday: Cloudy, good chance of snow, mainly east half
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Chance of some snow, cloudy
Highs: near 30 into the 30s
It should turn colder late in the weekend with a chance of some snow showers and flurries off Lake Superior.
