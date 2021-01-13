Continued Mild and Uneventful Until Late Thursday

Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of some sunshine mainly western half

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some snow late west

Highs: 30s

Friday: Cloudy, good chance of snow, mainly east half

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Chance of some snow, cloudy

Highs: near 30 into the 30s

It should turn colder late in the weekend with a chance of some snow showers and flurries off Lake Superior.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.