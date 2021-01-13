Church still hopes donation thief will come forward

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The search in Copper Country continues to find out who stole from a Hancock church donation center.

David Whitaker, executive director of Love Inc. and pastor of Houghton Baptist Church, said the items were supposed to go a women’s shelter in Calumet.

He said the stolen items were things like crockpots, dishes, pans, laundry detergent and even mattresses.

Whitaker said he wished whoever took the items would have just asked for help; instead of stealing.

“I would encourage them to return the items,” said Whitaker. “If they contacted Love Inc. we wouldn’t press charges. We would be gracious in that. But, I feel like understanding why and how is a big part of that.”

Pastor Dave said that since the burglary other churches and members of surrounding communities reached out to replace stolen items.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.