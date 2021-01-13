Advertisement

Church still hopes donation thief will come forward

The donation thief has not been caught yet in the Houghton/Hancock area
Love Inc. a donation center in downtown Hancock was broken into where someone stole nearly a...
Love Inc. a donation center in downtown Hancock was broken into where someone stole nearly a thousand dollars of donation materials.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The search in Copper Country continues to find out who stole from a Hancock church donation center.

David Whitaker, executive director of Love Inc. and pastor of Houghton Baptist Church, said the items were supposed to go a women’s shelter in Calumet.

He said the stolen items were things like crockpots, dishes, pans, laundry detergent and even mattresses.

Whitaker said he wished whoever took the items would have just asked for help; instead of stealing.

“I would encourage them to return the items,” said Whitaker. “If they contacted Love Inc. we wouldn’t press charges. We would be gracious in that. But, I feel like understanding why and how is a big part of that.”

Pastor Dave said that since the burglary other churches and members of surrounding communities reached out to replace stolen items.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Close-up of RX prescription and stethoscope on x-ray
Dr. Lorinser stepping down as medical director of 4 UP health departments
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department ‘overwhelmed’ as COVID-19 vaccine appointments open
Meth arrest graphic.
Garden woman arraigned on meth charge in Schoolcraft County
Bergman staying silent as House plans Trump impeachment vote
snowmobile
Delta County Search and Rescue team warns of ice dangers as the UP experiences mild temperatures