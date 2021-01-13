Dr. Lorinser stepping down as medical director of 4 UP health departments

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The medical director for four Upper Michigan health departments announced on Tuesday evening that he will be stepping down from the position in April as coronavirus vaccine distribution continues.

Dr. Robert Lorinser has confirmed to TV6 that he has given his 90-day notice of resignation, stepping down as medical director for four Upper Michigan health departments: the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD), Public Health Delta Menominee Counties (PHDM), and the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIHD).

Dr. Lorinser made the following statement in a resignation letter to health officers from all four departments:

“I was joyful to join you as your medical director two months ago as I had the expertise to assist each of your local public health departments. Unfortunately, it looks like this wasn’t realized by myself and by you as the health officers. My expectations and manner of performing the Medical Director’s duties don’t match several of the health officers to whom I report. I have reviewed the medical director’s position description. I believe that many of these roles are fulfilled by others in your health departments, leaving the Medical Director’s responsibilities limited. Therefore I am offering my resignation, clearing the way for you to find replacement.”

Dr. Lorinser’s employment will end on April 11, according to the letter. This resignation comes in the early stages of Upper Michigan’s vaccine rollout process. He began his role as medical director for the Marquette County Health Department and later, the WUPHD, DIDHD, and PHDM in November of 2020.

