Blood drive held to benefit OSF St. Francis Hospital

January is National Blood Donor Month.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - January is National Blood Donor Month and OSF St. Francis Hospital is partnering with Guardian Flight and AirMedCare Network for a blood drive.

The blood drive is scheduled for January 28 from 10 a.m. until two p.m. All blood donated will directly benefit OSF St. Francis Hospital.

“The community blood Center is the sole blood products provider for the OSF Saint Francis. So we are exciting to be able to offer them a place to set up a collection event to help support their efforts,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, membership manager for AirMedCare Network and Guardian Flight.

If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can still donate blood in this blood drive.

“They just have to be 48 hours after their vaccination and not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and also feeling well and not having any adverse reactions,” said Bartel-Petrin.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, you can also donate blood, but you must be 14 days past symptoms.

“And they’re feeling well and not showing any signs or symptoms of covid-19. They can definitely still reach out to us and schedule an appointment,” said Bartel-Petrin.

Donations will be held in the Guardian Flight hangar and extra COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including a COVID-19 screening.

“Everyone has to wear masks while they’re in the facility. We’ll do some extra cleaning measures like we have been for any of our blood drives we’ve hosted so far,” said Bartel-Petrin.

Everyone who donates will receive an antibody test, which will show if you have the COVID-19 antibodies in your system. Results should come within a few days.

If you’re interested in donating blood, you do need to schedule an appointment. Click here to learn more.

You can also contact Carrie Bartel-Petrin on Facebook or by phone at (906) 241-3855.

