Bergman staying silent as House plans Trump impeachment vote

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC & AP) - As the House is set to vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, Republican Congressman Jack Bergman is staying silent about where he stands.

The third-term Republican from Watersmeet Township has not made a public statement since he objected to certifying presidential election results after the deadly U.S. Capitol violence one week ago. Some Republicans who also planned to object changed course after the attack.

Bergman’s office has not responded to multiple requests from TV6 for an interview since he made his objection. Bergman issued this statement Wednesday night, saying his objection was not an attempt to overturn the election and it showed his belief “that irregularities, discrepancies, and usurpation of state election laws demanded an investigation into the 2020 election.” The election was certified early Thursday morning.

Bergman, who easily won re-election in November, has not made a public statement after the deaths of U.S. Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood or explained where he stands on the push for President Trump’s second impeachment. Trump faces a single charge, “incitement of insurrection,” after telling a mob of loyalists to, as he put it, “fight like hell” against election results.

The subsequent attack on the U.S. Capitol turned deadly and delayed finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. While the first impeachment of Trump last year brought no Republican votes in the House, a small but significant number of lawmakers are breaking with the GOP to join Democrats. Trump said Tuesday that the impeachment effort itself is causing “tremendous anger” in the country.

This story will be updated if Rep. Bergman

