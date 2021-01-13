Advertisement

A system brings snow soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
An unseasonably warm day with some sunshine is ahead. Then, a system will move south and southeast of the U.P. tomorrow through Friday. It will bring light to moderate snow to the west end starting tomorrow afternoon. Snow spreads east through the evening. By Friday morning roads will be slippery. Lake effect snow develops into the weekend behind this system. The highest snowfall amounts will occur along the Wisconsin state line where amounts could push near 6″ by Sunday. Then, colder air moves and brings daily highs back to normal in the 20s for the rest of the month.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with snow moving in during the afternoon from west to east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Cloudy with light to moderate snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with light lake effect snow

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Cloudy with light lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

