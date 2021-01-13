10-year-old-girl who asked for 100 birthday cards receives more than 900

WOLVERINE, Mich. (WLUC) - In December we brought you the story of a little girl looking to celebrate her 10th birthday with some help. Daphne Matrious wanted to get 100 birthday cards, ten for each year, for her birthday, December 27.

Daphne has cystic fibrosis and with the pandemic wasn’t able to have a party. After we shared her story, the community came through and then some. Her family shared pictures of her as she received more than 900 cards with some still trickling in.

“We’d just like to thank everybody for the help and the well beyond 100 cards for sure, I wanted to say thank you because you made my birthday,” Daphne said.

Daphne and her family said they’ve kept all the cards and are organizing them into binders. She also said she plans on making a donation to the cystic fibrosis foundation.

