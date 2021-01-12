Advertisement

Vista Theater in Negaunee finishes shoring up walls

The walls will help protect the un-damaged parts inside the theater from winter weather after its roof collapsed last August.
The Vista Theater's roof collapsed last August.
The Vista Theater's roof collapsed last August.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Carrier Construction has put up temporary walls in the theater to protect the lobby, stage, and balcony area from the winter weather.

The remainder of debris inside was cleaned up last month.

The three phases for gearing for winter were to take the debris out, shore up the walls, and put protective covering on.

The President of Advisory Board for Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council Rusty Bowers says all three phases are now complete.

Next, grants are being sought for a new roof, heating system, and electrical wiring.

“We’ve been very successful,” says Bowers. “Only because of the people and their care for this building. Our goal is to really make this a fully functional theater so that art can thrive in western Marquette County again.”

Donations are still being accepted towards the payments for shoring the walls and the protective coverings.

The can drive has been a huge success towards saving the building. They are asking that people hold off on bringing more cans, as they don’t have room for any more.

Bowers suggests that those who want to continue to donate bring back their cans themselves and donate that money on their gofundme page.

Donations can also be sent to 218 Iron St. in Negaunee.

Bowers expresses thanks to Carrier Construction, Pitch, Hager’s Hee Haw Farm in Ishpeming, Campfire Coffee, Irontown Pasties, 1844 Company, Jackson’s Pit, Smarty’s Saloon, Midtown Bakery, Negaunee High School classes, and so many others for their donations and support.

