The UPside - January 11, 2021

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Ishpeming resident, Dawn Lambert.

She is involved in organizing the Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners in her community, helping with 482 meals this past Thanksgiving, and 950 meals for Christmas. She is also a committee member for the U.P. Pink Power organization.

Learn more about Lambert and why she continues to help her community in the video above.

