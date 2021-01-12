Advertisement

The UPside - January 11, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Ishpeming resident, Dawn Lambert.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Ishpeming resident, Dawn Lambert.

She is involved in organizing the Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners in her community, helping with 482 meals this past Thanksgiving, and 950 meals for Christmas. She is also a committee member for the U.P. Pink Power organization.

Learn more about Lambert and why she continues to help her community in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

