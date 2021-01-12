Some Sunshine is Possible Tuesday
With Well Above Average Temperatures Through at Least Mid-week
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Tuesday: Cloudy with some clearing possible especially over the western U.P.
Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, continued mild
Highs: 30s
Thursday: Generally cloudy, chance of light snow late in the day west
Highs: 30s
Friday: Chance of light snow most areas
Highs: around 30
Somewhat colder weather is expected over the weekend with some snow showers off Lake Superior in the northwest-wind snow belts.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.