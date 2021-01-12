Advertisement

Some Sunshine is Possible Tuesday

With Well Above Average Temperatures Through at Least Mid-week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Tuesday: Cloudy with some clearing possible especially over the western U.P.

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, continued mild

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Generally cloudy, chance of light snow late in the day west

Highs: 30s

Friday: Chance of light snow most areas

Highs: around 30

Somewhat colder weather is expected over the weekend with some snow showers off Lake Superior in the northwest-wind snow belts.

