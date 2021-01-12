Shipping delays impact winter sales

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Shelves of retail stores like Getz’s Clothiers in downtown Marquette are looking a bit emptier than usual. The lack of inventory is due to shipping delays caused by the pandemic.

Getz’s manager Todd Keough says both vendors and delivery services are experiencing those delays.

“Normally it seems like it’s only been a day or two, but certain carriers at times have been up to a week longer than normal,” said Keough.

Keough says while the delays have caused challenges for business in-store, virtual sales have been successful.

“When you check out, it does show you when stuff’s going to arrive, so we have a little buffer built in to get it there a day earlier than we’re telling customers,” Keough explained. “Online has been quite strong this fourth quarter.”

In Ishpeming, Wilderness Sports is experiencing a similar situation. However, owner Ray Sundquist says stocking up on certain items in advance has helped.

“It’s worked out well for us this year with having so much inventory in the store, but it has been shrinking,” Sundquist said. “It’s hard to get and we are out of some items that we normally carry, but we’re trying as hard as we can to try to get things resupplied.”

Sundquist says despite some items being in low supply, business has been up both online and in person thins winter, thanks in part to people wanting to get active.

“People are to the point where they’re tired of sitting inside,” said Sundquist. “We’re fortunate to have a lot of products for the outside, like fishing, hunting, cross-country skiing, showshoeing.”

Both stores say they don’t know when shipping times will return to normal, but Keough hopes once customers finish making holiday returns, things will pick back up.

You can view the Getz’s and Wilderness Sports virtual stores on their websites.

