Segorski named Greco-Roman Wrestling Assistant Coach

Courtesy: NMU
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University Greco-Roman Wrestling and Head Coach Andy Bisek have named James “Jamie” Segorski to be the Greco-Roman National Training Site’s new assistant coach.

“I am very excited that Jamie is joining our program,” Bisek said. “He is familiar with NMU and he has a strong work ethic and high character. He has a presence in the local, regional and national youth wrestling community, and he has built one of the most successful youth programs in the Upper Peninsula. I believe he will be a great fit to help build our team.”

Segorski previously served as head coach for Escanaba Public School in Escanaba, Mich., for 14 years, leading the team to 11 district titles and four Upper Peninsula team titles. He also owns and coaches the Upper Level Wrestling Club, which has produced champions on the state and national level. Segorski holds a USA Wrestling bronze-level coaching certificate.

Outside of coaching, Segorski spent 23 years in law enforcement and served in the U.S. Army. As an athlete, he was a three-time Michigan High School State Wrestling Champion and an Athletic Letter winner, wrestling for Ferris State University. Segorski also spent time wrestling for the All-Army Wrestling Team.

