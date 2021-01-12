Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Representative Beau LaFave responded on Monday to the Capitol Commission’s latest ruling, banning firearms from the Michigan State Capitol.

In a release, LaFave said, “The Legislature is the only entity vested with authority to regulate conduct in the Capitol, but people should respect the ruling until it is successfully challenged in the courts. The Michigan State Police will be enforcing the ruling, and it’s important to respect our state troopers. This measure is just a finger in the dam of a larger problem facing American politics. Whether its banning signs or guns, removing how the public chooses to express themselves doesn’t fix the deep divisions and lack of civil discourse in our public spaces. While I personally oppose this ban — to me there is so much more at stake at this moment in our country. Democrat and Republican lawmakers from the U.P. have open carried in the Capitol for many, many years. To me, this appears to be a solution in search of a problem. Every year, thousands of citizens from Marquette to Monroe flood into the Capitol with guns openly and lawfully carried. Law-abiding citizens have safely openly carried firearms in the Capitol for over 200 years.”

This decision comes in the wake of violent protests in Washington D.C. with rumors of more at state capitols nationwide circulating. It’s an issues the Commission has been looking into for more than a year now. These latest developments, and the October plot to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer forced a quick decision now.

