Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to guest host Jeopardy!

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Green Bay Packers legend, Celebrity Jeopardy champion, Super Bowl Champion and NFL MVP will guest host an episode of Jeopardy!

Who is Aaron Rodgers?

No. 12 let the cat out of the bag Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, announcing he would guest host the long-running trivia show.

“They’re doing some guest hosting spots and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to do one of those,” Rodgers told McAfee.

It’s not clear when Rodgers will host. Packers fans will have to watch for an announcement from Jeopardy!

In 2015, Rodgers won $50,000 for charity on Celebrity Jeopardy! He defeated Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and astronaut and current Sen. Mark Kelly.

Rodgers donated the money to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

Jeopardy! is employing guest hosts until they choose a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek. Trebek passed away Nov. 8, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

