Advertisement

Officials: Manatee in Florida had ‘Trump’ drawn on back

A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.
A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” drawn on its back in a Florida river.

The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. The area is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Tampa.

“West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement.

The manatee does not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. It appears that the word was written in algae that had grown on the animal’s back, not scratched into its skin.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. Tips can be reported at 888-404-3922. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee, a federal crime, is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
A diver searches for the remains of a crashed Indonesian jet on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Divers recover crashed Indonesian plane’s data recorder
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., tested positive after being held in a secure location with...
Third lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19