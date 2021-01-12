Advertisement

Michigan Tech announces updates hockey schedule

More switches due to Covid-19 concerns
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey series scheduled for this weekend at Ferris State has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 9. The WCHA series that was postponed last weekend against No. 4 Minnesota State has also been rescheduled to March 5-6 in Mankato.

Remaining Hockey Schedule

January 22-23 vs. Lake Superior State*

January 29-30 at Bowling Green*

February 2 at Ferris State*

February 5-6 at Alabama Huntsville

February 9 at Ferris State*

February 12-13 vs. Ferris State

February 19-20 vs. Bemidji State*

February 26 vs. Northern Michigan*

February 27 at Northern Michigan*

March 5-6 at Minnesota State*

*WCHA games

