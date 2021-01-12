Advertisement

Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development

Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north...
Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north of the nearly-completed Fairfield Inn and Suites in Marquette.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new development at Founders Landing in Marquette can move forward.

Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north of the nearly-completed Fairfield Inn and Suites.

The Marquette City Commission gave final approval Monday night of a local development agreement for the $433,000 purchase of Parcel 2A of Founders Landing. Commissioner Fred Stonehouse expressed his excitement to see the agreement complete after a number of delays.

“This has been a long time coming, and I’m glad we’re getting to the end game on it, and certainly it will be a good asset to the city of Marquette and our residents,” said Stonehouse.

The developer said during the meeting the intention is to begin construction in the spring.

The Marquette City Commission also approved amendments to the city’s land development code. One changed raised the maximum building height downtown from 60 to 74 feet.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)
Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling
The Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’