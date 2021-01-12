Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new development at Founders Landing in Marquette can move forward.

Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north of the nearly-completed Fairfield Inn and Suites.

The Marquette City Commission gave final approval Monday night of a local development agreement for the $433,000 purchase of Parcel 2A of Founders Landing. Commissioner Fred Stonehouse expressed his excitement to see the agreement complete after a number of delays.

“This has been a long time coming, and I’m glad we’re getting to the end game on it, and certainly it will be a good asset to the city of Marquette and our residents,” said Stonehouse.

The developer said during the meeting the intention is to begin construction in the spring.

The Marquette City Commission also approved amendments to the city’s land development code. One changed raised the maximum building height downtown from 60 to 74 feet.

