Iron Mountain VA offers transportation service

This service is offered to Veterans within a 50-mile radius of the Iron Mountain VA, Monday through Friday.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans who need a ride to their Iron Mountain VA medical appointments are now in luck.

The Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) is now available through the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. This service is offered to Veterans within a 50-mile radius of the Iron Mountain VA, Monday through Friday.

“These brand-new vans are wheelchair accessible, and also the fact that they can haul oxygen dependent veterans which is very key for our veterans,” said Mary Oman, the transportation coordinator at the VA.

“I’m really looking forward to offering this service to our veterans, make an appointment and I’ll get you to where you need to go,” said Trever Bugundy, a motor vehicle operator at the VA.

Transports are available on a first come, first served basis and must be scheduled in advance. For reservations call Mary at 906-774-3300 ext. 32445.

For more information click here.

