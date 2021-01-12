Increased warmth before colder air moves in
Patchy fog, spotty drizzle, and freezing drizzle will be around during the morning. Otherwise, a quiet and warm day ahead of some sunshine developing this afternoon. If you’ve been anxiously waiting for snow and cold it’s coming with a pattern shift by the end of the week. A trough digs in with an upper-level low-pressure Thursday into Friday. Ahead of it, we will have a surge of warm air, which could push highs near 40° on Wednesday. Then, cold air lingers for the rest of the month. This set up will push a system across the area with light snow moving on Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday with lake effect snow taking over during the weekend.
Today: Morning patchy fog and drizzle. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-30s for most, around 40° central
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with snow moving in across the west by later afternoon
>Highs Low 30s
Friday: Scattered snow showers and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Saturday: Snow showers along the north and northwest wind belts
>Highs: Upper 20s
Sunday: Chilly morning with temperatures in teens early on and staying mostly cloudy
> Highs: Low 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the north
> Highs: Low 20s
