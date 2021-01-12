Advertisement

Increased warmth before colder air moves in

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Patchy fog, spotty drizzle, and freezing drizzle will be around during the morning. Otherwise, a quiet and warm day ahead of some sunshine developing this afternoon. If you’ve been anxiously waiting for snow and cold it’s coming with a pattern shift by the end of the week. A trough digs in with an upper-level low-pressure Thursday into Friday. Ahead of it, we will have a surge of warm air, which could push highs near 40° on Wednesday. Then, cold air lingers for the rest of the month. This set up will push a system across the area with light snow moving on Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday with lake effect snow taking over during the weekend.

Today: Morning patchy fog and drizzle. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-30s for most, around 40° central

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with snow moving in across the west by later afternoon

>Highs Low 30s

Friday: Scattered snow showers and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Snow showers along the north and northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s

Sunday: Chilly morning with temperatures in teens early on and staying mostly cloudy

> Highs: Low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the north

> Highs: Low 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

