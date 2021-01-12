Frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccinations in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Mike Gregorich, a firefighter and EMT with the Marquette Township Fire Department, received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“[It] gives us a step closer to getting back to some sense of normalcy,” Gregorich said. “And, at the same time, it makes it easier for people’s both physical and mental health to move forward and get back to routines.”

He is now fully vaccinated.

Around 250 frontline workers stopped by the Peninsula Medical Center to get the first or second dose of the vaccine.

Jean Reynolds, a registered nurse from the Marquette County Health Department, retired last year after around 30 years in public health. She returned earlier this month to help administer the shots. When everything starts to get back to normal, she hopes to be a part of a special family event this upcoming fall.

“My daughter is getting married,” Reynolds mentioned. “I want to have a regular wedding in October, so [I would love] seeing my family on a routine basis indoors.”

Nolan Drumm, a rehab technician at Active Physical Therapy also got his first shot today and hopes this is the beginning of the pandemic’s end.

“I feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Drumm stated. “I’m excited to actually start seeing improvements to stop the spread, and I just hope more people get it.”

Until the general public starts to get vaccinated, frontline workers are urging everyone to help each other out.

“Do your part to keep us all safe,” Gregorich pleaded, “and contribute to the society as a better situation for all of us.”

The frontline workers who got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled to return to receive the second dose on either February 2nd or February 3rd.

The Marquette County Health Department will be launching a new scheduling website as well as a phone line for those who qualify for the current vaccination phase and would like to schedule a vaccination appointment. Those will be available beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

