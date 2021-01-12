Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s Hockey schedule, Women opt out

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team has released its 2020-21 schedule.

The shorten season starts Feb. 5 as the Lions host Marian (Wis.) at the HOCO with a start time of 7:15 pm.  FinnU will play Marian, Concordia Wisconsin, St. Scholastica and Lawrence in a home and away series.

The top two teams in each NCHA division will make the Harris Cup, scheduled to start around Mar. 11.  With a bye week (Feb. 26-27), Finlandia could pick-up a couple of games.  Schedule is listed below with home games in bold.

Feb 5 – Marian (Wis.) – 7:15 p.m. EST

Feb. 6 – at Marian (Wis.) – 7 p.m.

Feb.11 - Concordia Wisconsin – 7 p.m. EST

Feb. 13 – at Concordia Wisconsin – 5 p.m. CST

Feb. 19 – at St. Scholastica – 7 p.m. CST

Feb. 20 - St. Scholastica – 7 p.m. EST

Mar. 4 – at Lawrence – 7 p.m. CST

Mar. 6 – Lawrence – 7 p.m. EST

The Finlandia University women’s hockey team has made the decision to not play during the 2020-21 season.  The decision was based on health and safety concerns of the program.

“Obviously, we are disappointed at the lost opportunities for our women’s hockey players,” said Athletic Director Curtis Wittenberg.  “Coach (Lindsay) Macy and the team have put in a lot of work and effort to this point.  The health and well-being of our student-athletes takes precedent over everything else.”

Ice hockey is considered a high-risk for transmission sport for COVID-19 by the NCAA Sport Science Institute.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Close-up of RX prescription and stethoscope on x-ray
Dr. Lorinser stepping down as medical director of 4 UP health departments
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Latest News

Michigan Tech announces updates hockey schedule
Segorski named Greco-Roman Wrestling Assistant Coach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to guest host Jeopardy!
NMU men's basketball
Northern Michigan men’s basketball seeking their best lineup