Finlandia Men’s Hockey schedule, Women opt out

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team has released its 2020-21 schedule.

The shorten season starts Feb. 5 as the Lions host Marian (Wis.) at the HOCO with a start time of 7:15 pm. FinnU will play Marian, Concordia Wisconsin, St. Scholastica and Lawrence in a home and away series.

The top two teams in each NCHA division will make the Harris Cup, scheduled to start around Mar. 11. With a bye week (Feb. 26-27), Finlandia could pick-up a couple of games. Schedule is listed below with home games in bold.

Feb 5 – Marian (Wis.) – 7:15 p.m. EST

Feb. 6 – at Marian (Wis.) – 7 p.m.

Feb.11 - Concordia Wisconsin – 7 p.m. EST

Feb. 13 – at Concordia Wisconsin – 5 p.m. CST

Feb. 19 – at St. Scholastica – 7 p.m. CST

Feb. 20 - St. Scholastica – 7 p.m. EST

Mar. 4 – at Lawrence – 7 p.m. CST

Mar. 6 – Lawrence – 7 p.m. EST

The Finlandia University women’s hockey team has made the decision to not play during the 2020-21 season. The decision was based on health and safety concerns of the program.

“Obviously, we are disappointed at the lost opportunities for our women’s hockey players,” said Athletic Director Curtis Wittenberg. “Coach (Lindsay) Macy and the team have put in a lot of work and effort to this point. The health and well-being of our student-athletes takes precedent over everything else.”

Ice hockey is considered a high-risk for transmission sport for COVID-19 by the NCAA Sport Science Institute.

