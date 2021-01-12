Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The approval was unanimous among the board at Monday night’s meeting.

Under the current MDHHS order, Public Work and Public Utility Workers are not classified as essential, but under a ‘state of emergency’ a county can declare those workers essential if need be.

The Director of Emergency Management Pete Schlitt says the county needs to be able to rely on those workers in case of an emergency.

“What happens if it snows, water lines break, or power lines go down?” asks Schlitt. “The county emergency declaration allows the county to designate those workers as essential. This gives the governmental units within the county flexibility when needing their resources.”

The county first declared a state of emergency back in March following the executive order from Governor Whitmer. That expired in June of the same year.

A state of emergency was re-issued in October following a rise in COVID-19 cases. The board voted to continue this re-issue at Monday’s meeting.

