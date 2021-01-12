De Pere man dies after truck goes into Marinette County lake

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A De Pere, Wisconsin man has died following an incident at a Marinette County lake Monday night.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, just before 8:00 p.m. Jan. 11, Marinette County Dispatch received calls about a truck going off a private bridge near boat landing #6 Road and the Pine Acres Resort. Emergency responders from the Twin Bridges Rescue Squad and Town of Stephenson (Wis.) Fire Department ice rescue team responded, along with sheriff’s office deputies.

A man, later identified as 67-year-old Floyd R. Kriescher, of De Pere, was able to be removed from the water. First responders’ resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Sheriff’s office investigation showed the Kriescher’s truck had made attempts to get onto the shore and the bridge it drove off.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and county Medical Examiner.

No other details have been made available.

Sheriff Suave reminds “anyone venturing onto any frozen body of water to use extreme caution as ice conditions are quite variable and unsafe in many locations.”

