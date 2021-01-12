County Commissioner says he’s not forming a militia

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Commissioners held a meeting Monday to ratify Commissioner Moyle’s language in a letter that will be sent to Lansing and Washington D.C.

“I would strongly consider forming an active response militia of very well educated armed people to stand at my property line,” said Delta County Commissioner David Moyle, referring to a hypothetical scenario about being a restaurant owner.

Moyle said on Tuesday that he is not trying to form a militia and wouldn’t know where to start. Rather, he said it was an emotion-filled comment from a desire to see change.

“The reason why I was frustrated is because I’m watching people lose their homes. Through no fault of their own their losing their backsides and a lot of them aren’t going to open back up again.”

Moyle does say that he is trying to find a way to help local bar and restaurant owners, but stresses that he is not forming a militia.

