Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - While Baraga County elected leaders say they won’t enforce Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, the state still has full authority to penalize businesses who aren’t following existing orders backed by scientists at the state health department.

The Baraga County sheriff, prosecutor, clerk, treasurer and board members signed a ceremonial document Monday which says they will “take no action whatsoever” to support restrictions from the state to slow coronavirus spread. The Baraga County leaders claim the current rules are the worst restrictions on anyone “in North America since the days of King George III and the American Revolution.”

It appears Baraga County has not been enforcing the current state order which bans indoor dining through Friday. It’s unclear what will be in the state health department’s next coronavirus order.

State agencies can still pull liquor licenses and fine businesses in Baraga County.

Baraga County has the highest coronavirus death rate in Michigan based on population. The county, with about 8,900 residents, has 29 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 476 confirmed cases.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.