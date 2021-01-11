Advertisement

Wildcats women’s basketball impress in season opening sweep

Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s basketball team opened their season this past weekend with a road sweep of Wisconsin Parkside. The offense was clicking for the Wildcats, as they scored 77 points both Saturday and Sunday.

“We had no idea going in,” said NMU head coach Troy Mattson. “We weren’t physically fit to play one game, let alone two, but we got in there Saturday and the girls were absolutely unbelievable. We ran an 11 person rotation, kept everyone as fresh as we could, and we played extremely well for the number of people we used that have never played a college basketball game before.”

The Wildcat women will now be home this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, taking on Saginaw Valley State.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

NMU men's basketball
Northern Michigan men’s basketball seeking their best lineup
LSSU celebrates after scoring a goal against NMU.
NMU hockey struggling early, with a difficult road still ahead
Caileb played for the Dewitt Panthers and spent his whole life in the shadow of Michigan State...
High school winter sports hopeful to start seasons
File image
MSU Falls Out of Top 25