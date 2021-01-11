Wildcats women’s basketball impress in season opening sweep

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s basketball team opened their season this past weekend with a road sweep of Wisconsin Parkside. The offense was clicking for the Wildcats, as they scored 77 points both Saturday and Sunday.

“We had no idea going in,” said NMU head coach Troy Mattson. “We weren’t physically fit to play one game, let alone two, but we got in there Saturday and the girls were absolutely unbelievable. We ran an 11 person rotation, kept everyone as fresh as we could, and we played extremely well for the number of people we used that have never played a college basketball game before.”

The Wildcat women will now be home this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, taking on Saginaw Valley State.

