Wildcats Complete Sweep At Parkside

Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team completed the sweep at Parkside in stunning fashion as they defeated the Rangers, 77-76, Sunday night.

The women entered the fourth quarter down 14 before going on a 19-4 run to take the 68-67 lead with three minutes left in regulation. The two teams continued to fight hard for baskets with four lead changes before the final buzzer sounded and the Wildcats came out on top, 77-76.

The first quarter had a lot of back-and-forth action with the Wildcats down by six after 10 minutes of play.

NMU started cutting into that Ranger lead with a pair of free throws from Emily Mueller but Parkside answered with a few made shots to extend their lead to 10. A made jump shot from Ana Rhude made it an 11 point game entering the half, as the Wildcats trailed 43-32.

The second half opened with NMU on a 6-0 run as team leading scorer Makaylee Kuhn sank three straight shots before hitting another layup to keep it a five-point game less than three minutes into the second half.

The Rangers went on a run of their own shortly after, going up 18 points on the Wildcats before momentum started to swing in favor of NMU courtesy of a three-point jump shot from Taya Stevenson late in the third quarter.

NMU started the fourth quarter down 63-49 but another 6-0 run, similar to that in the third quarter, propelled their offensive efforts and another three-point shot from Stephenson soon made it a 65-64 game.

The Wildcats took the lead with 3:33 left in regulation when Kuhn hit a layup to make it 68-67. Three lead changes ensued before Samantha Potter was fouled by Rangers’ Courtney Schoenbeck with three ticks left on the clock, down 75-76. Her first point of the game knotted things up at 76-all before draining the second free throw for the eventual game-winning shot.

Kuhn led the team with a career-high 38 points, while picking up an additional three rebounds and two assists.

Aside from her two points to seal the game for NMU, Potter was second on the team in rebounds with seven and assisted on two shots Sunday evening.

