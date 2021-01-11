UPAWS is giving out free pet food to low-income pet owners

SANDS TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is offering free pet food to Marquette County pet owners struggling to buy food for their pets.

In order to receive the food, pet owners must provide a valid I.D. and proof of low income.

UPAWS Community Outreach Coordinator, Ann Brownell, said the last thing someone needs right now is to have to get rid of their pet during these times.

“If we can help, we really want to because we want you to keep your pet and enjoy that comfort and activity that they give you and just unconditional love,” Brownell said. “We all need that now-a-days.”

To make an appointment and/or to inquire, email info@upaws.org or call 906-475-6661. Once approved, food can be picked up at UPAWS by appointment.

UPAWS is also looking for pet food donations. All types of pet food are accepted. Monetary donations are also accepted here.

