Advertisement

UPAWS is giving out free pet food to low-income pet owners

Image of the UPAWS Philip & Ruth Spade Adoption Center.
Image of the UPAWS Philip & Ruth Spade Adoption Center.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is offering free pet food to Marquette County pet owners struggling to buy food for their pets.

In order to receive the food, pet owners must provide a valid I.D. and proof of low income.

UPAWS Community Outreach Coordinator, Ann Brownell, said the last thing someone needs right now is to have to get rid of their pet during these times.

“If we can help, we really want to because we want you to keep your pet and enjoy that comfort and activity that they give you and just unconditional love,” Brownell said. “We all need that now-a-days.”

To make an appointment and/or to inquire, email info@upaws.org or call 906-475-6661. Once approved, food can be picked up at UPAWS by appointment.

UPAWS is also looking for pet food donations. All types of pet food are accepted. Monetary donations are also accepted here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake
Iron Mountain players console each other after a difficult loss.
Mountaineers football team loses heartbreaking regional final
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
David Milikin runs 40 yards for his first touchdown of the game.
All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense
Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School District returns to remote learning

Latest News

Mac's Market will still be open for in-person shopping as well.
Mac’s Market in Newberry to provide online shopping and curbside pickup
The Helmer House Inn in McMillan.
Helmer House Inn finds ways to keep business going amid pandemic
Expenses all calculated to help current *and* future residents find new ways to save.
LSCP launches Marquette County-based cost of living calculator
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake