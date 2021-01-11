Advertisement

Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom

In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years with Trump before his campaign victory in 2016 reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick said afterward he was not a political person and that he had “a friendship and loyalty to Donald.”

Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late. He has often held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private. Trump has generally avoided the press since his election loss.

Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most successful football coaches in NFL history and owns the most wins among active coaches. The Bill Belichick Foundation also provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.

Politico first reported about the honor for Belichick.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake
Iron Mountain players console each other after a difficult loss.
Mountaineers football team loses heartbreaking regional final
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
David Milikin runs 40 yards for his first touchdown of the game.
All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense
Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School District returns to remote learning

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
States see problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout, doses wasted
The acting U.S. attorney general in DC says hundreds of people may end up under arrest as they...
More arrests made in Capitol riot as investigation continues
Coronavirus infections have surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries brace for...
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
Other segments of the video show rioters throwing items at officers trying to maintain a...
GRAPHIC: Video of Capitol riot shows brutal assault on DC police officer