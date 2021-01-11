Statewide shortage temporarily pauses COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduling in Delta, Menominee counties

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties is temporarily pausing scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for individuals aged 65 years and above due to a statewide vaccine shortage, a Monday morning press release announced.

On Sunday evening, PHDM and other local health department and health system partners were notified that requests for vaccine in the state surpassed federal allocations for the upcoming week by more than 210,000 doses. Vaccination partners in Michigan requested 270,000 doses, while the total vaccine allocation to Michigan for the week was 60,000 doses. Even though more residents are now eligible to be vaccinated by expanding the priority groups to include key critical infrastructure personnel and those aged 65 years and above, it does not mean that everyone eligible to receive a vaccination will be able to do so immediately.

The Western U.P. Health Department says its vaccine clinics for this week are full. Some other health departments haven’t announced clinics yet.

In a letter from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, she wrote, “We ask for your patience as we balance the equitable need across the state while trying to meet your allocation requests. The above points mean many entities will run out of vaccine in the upcoming days and may need to cancel or reschedule appointments.”

PHDM fully anticipates that it will be impacted by the limited federal allocations to the State of Michigan. The department understands that people are eager to get vaccinated and the wait is very frustrating. During the past week PHDM has been able to schedule over 2,400 appointments for the vaccine with the assumption it would be getting weekly shipments of vaccine. Currently, PHDM has enough vaccine to for all appointments through at least Friday, Jan. 15. PHDM is expecting to hear from MDHHS on that day if more vaccine can be expected to arrive next week.

PHDM says those who have appointments already scheduled after Friday, Jan. 15 may be asked to “pause” while it awaits additional vaccine allocations. This pause means that you need to keep in mind your originally scheduled date, day, and time, and watch for upcoming media releases to notify you of any changes in the schedule.

PHDM says it is not scheduling additional appointments at this time, but those who are aged 65 years and above can contact PHDM at 906-217-8206 or 906-217-8207 to be placed on a waiting list. Once vaccine is available, PHDM will contact those on the list to make an appointment. PHDM apologizes for the inconvenience and says it is equally frustrated and disappointed.

Click here for more U.P. coronavirus vaccine clinic details. Check out this story to learn how to be added to a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist in Delta and Menominee counties.

