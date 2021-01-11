Staff at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff at one Dickinson County school are receiving the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department held vaccinations at the Norway-Vulcan Area Schools for school employees. Pictured above, Superintendent Lou Steigerwald receives his vaccination.

School Secretary Kristi Cazzola said about 60 of the school’s 72 staff signed up to be vaccinated. She said it was unclear exactly how many were vaccinated Monday morning, as some regular substitute teachers were also vaccinated.

When asked, Cazzola said many of the school’s employees were “very, very excited” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thank you to the Dickinson-Iron Health Department for coming in and vaccinating staff today! Posted by Norway-Vulcan Area Schools on Monday, January 11, 2021

