Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash

A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile(Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin snowmobiler is dead after a crash in Keweenaw County.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Sutton Beck from Hartford, Wis. lost control of her snowmobile, left the trail and hit a tree on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 5:10 p.m. She was traveling south on Trail #3 near Gratiot Lake Rd.

Deputies responded to the crash. Beck was taken from the scene by Ahmeek Fire-Keweenaw County Sheriff Off-Road Rescue and taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital by Mercy EMS. She was later medevaced to a hospital in Duluth, Minn. where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says the county has seen an increase in snowmobile-related injuries this year. Pennala would like to remind riders to be cautious.

“Please ride at a safe speed and remain cautious, especially when riding areas that you are not familiar with,” Pennala said in a press release.

Pennala says neither speed or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

