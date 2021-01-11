Senior housing underway in downtown Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Jasperlite Senior Housing is underway in downtown Ishpeming.

There will be 36 brand new apartments for the 55 and older community to enjoy. The units are equipped with stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers and balconies.

Property manager, Kelly Beach, said as a bonus, the owners have partnered with Partridge Creek Farms to add an on-site urban garden and a small orchard.

Beach said the project should be complete and ready for move-in by the end of February. Apartments range from 800 to 1200 square feet. She expects to easily fill each unit.

“Of the 160 names that have been on that prospect list,” Beach said. “We’ve received about 70 applications.”

A $205,626 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) made this project possible.

The land was previously occupied by a hospital, which created soil and groundwater contamination by diesel fuel and heating oil that leaked from underground storage tanks.

To create Jasperlite Senior Housing, barriers and a ventilation system were installed to prevent exposure. Then, samples were taken to make sure it was safe to proceed with the project.

“The building would’ve never even started construction if there was contamination that needed to be addressed,” Beach said.

The apartments can be leased for 12 months at a time. Beach said 32 of the units are “moderately” income-based, while the other four are priced at market-rate.

To apply call 906-464-4025.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.