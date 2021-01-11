Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties partners with 2-1-1 for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has partnered with 2-1-1 to help ease call volumes for COVID-19 vaccine requests.

Due to the limited amounts of vaccine being received locally, PHDM is no longer making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, a waitlist is being developed.

Delta and Menominee county residents over the age of 65 can call 2-1-1 to be put on the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As PHDM receives confirmation of vaccine allotments, you will be called and scheduled for an appointment.

“We know the community has had some challenges and frustration with getting through to the Health Department to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. The call volume PHDM has received over the past several days has been overwhelming for staff and for those trying to schedule appointments. Partnership with 2-1-1 will help streamline the process to be put on the waiting list and called as vaccine becomes available,” the health department said.

PHDM asks that you call 2-1-1 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. eastern.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to scheduling your vaccine appointments soon,” PHDM said.

