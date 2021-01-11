Advertisement

Pioneer UP broadcaster dies at 82

Bruce Turner, who is known for his legendary impact on public broadcasting in Upper Michigan, died following a brief illness.
FILE. A photo of Bruce Turner during an interview with TV6 in July 2019.
FILE. A photo of Bruce Turner during an interview with TV6 in July 2019.(WLUC)
By Steve Asplund and Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bruce Turner, who is known for his legendary impact on public broadcasting in Upper Michigan, has died.

According to Eric Smith, Director of Broadcast & AV Services at NMU, Turner died Saturday following a brief illness. He was 82 years old.

Turner was with WNMU-TV at Northern Michigan University for 56 years, before the station manager retired in June 2019. He helped found the public broadcasting station in the 1960s.

In a 2019 interview with TV6, Turner said, “I’m thankful for Northern [Michigan University] for the greatest experience of my life.”

Before his time at WNMU, Turner also worked for WLUC-TV6 in the 1960s.

According to Smith, “[Turner] also served for years as the chair of the Michigan Association of Public Broadcaster’s programming committee and was well respected by Michigan stations as the ‘go to’ person resolving underwriting policy issues.”

Smith told TV6 that Turner had a passion for public broadcasting, and how it expanded educational and cultural opportunities for the people of Upper Michigan.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.

See the gallery below to view photos of Bruce Turner, courtesy of the Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)
Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling
Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north...
Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development
The Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’