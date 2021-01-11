Pioneer UP broadcaster dies at 82

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bruce Turner, who is known for his legendary impact on public broadcasting in Upper Michigan, has died.

According to Eric Smith, Director of Broadcast & AV Services at NMU, Turner died Saturday following a brief illness. He was 82 years old.

Turner was with WNMU-TV at Northern Michigan University for 56 years, before the station manager retired in June 2019. He helped found the public broadcasting station in the 1960s.

In a 2019 interview with TV6, Turner said, “I’m thankful for Northern [Michigan University] for the greatest experience of my life.”

Before his time at WNMU, Turner also worked for WLUC-TV6 in the 1960s.

According to Smith, “[Turner] also served for years as the chair of the Michigan Association of Public Broadcaster’s programming committee and was well respected by Michigan stations as the ‘go to’ person resolving underwriting policy issues.”

Smith told TV6 that Turner had a passion for public broadcasting, and how it expanded educational and cultural opportunities for the people of Upper Michigan.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.

See the gallery below to view photos of Bruce Turner, courtesy of the Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives.

