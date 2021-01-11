Advertisement

Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations begins at Bay College

This phase was available for those 65 and older, as well as some essential workers.
A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Bay College.
A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Bay College.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On January 11, Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties began the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at Bay College’s Joseph Heirman University Center.

Health Officer Michael Snyder says the public was quick to sign up, with 177 appointments Monday alone.

“This is very exciting for our community,” Snyder said. “I think a lot of people see this as the first step toward getting back to normalcy. I think that’s what’s triggered the enthusiasm from the community for the vaccine.”

This phase was available for those 65 and older, as well as some essential workers. Those who receive the vaccine are monitored for 15 to 30 minutes to check for reactions or side effects.

Among those vaccinated was Kay Johnson, who says she believes the vaccine is the beginning of the path to America’s recovery.

“I’m a true believer in science,” said Johnson. “I think we need to move forward to get our country back together.”

David Bougie says he was vaccinated because of how quickly he’s seen the virus spread in the U.P.

“If everybody gets vaccinated, hopefully it’ll help to stop this virus from spreading,” Bougie said. “Something’s got to be done here; it’s spreading too fast.”

Tom Harris encourages others to sign up to get their vaccine.

“It’s a life ring that they’re tossing us, and we might as well take advantage of it,” said Harris. “We’ve been fighting this for almost a year now. Let’s get rid of it once and for all.”

Snyder asks that those waiting to be vaccinated have patience and stay informed as health officials work to get the necessary amount of vaccines.

“The vaccine is very limited, and these appointments are contingent upon vaccine coming in,” said Snyder. “We do have enough vaccine for this week, but it is unknown if we will have vaccine for following weeks.”

Due to a statewide vaccine shortage, Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties has paused scheduling for future clinics. Those 65 and over can contact Public Health to be added to a wait list. Officials will contact them once enough vaccines have arrived to schedule an appointment.

To be added to the wait list, call Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (906) 217-8206 or (906) 217-8207. You can also dial 211.

