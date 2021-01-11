Advertisement

Packers to host Rams Saturday afternoon

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers now know who they will be hosting in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs next weekend.

The NFL announced the Packers will play the Los Angeles Rams at 3:35 p.m. at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The game will air on FOX.

The Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks during Saturday’s Wild Card round game, 30-20.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, the Packers announced tickets for the game will only be made available to season ticket holders who opted in last summer for a chance to buy post-season tickets.

Tickets will cost $127 to $177, depending on where ticket holders want to sit.

Fans will be organized in socially-distanced groups of two, four or six around the stadium.

