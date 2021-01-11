Packers to host Rams Saturday afternoon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers now know who they will be hosting in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs next weekend.

The NFL announced the Packers will play the Los Angeles Rams at 3:35 p.m. at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The game will air on FOX.

So it’s a Saturday afternoon game at Lambeau https://t.co/AkWFwZRI64 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 11, 2021

The Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks during Saturday’s Wild Card round game, 30-20.

Packers-Rams will be billed as Matt LaFleur vs. Sean McVay, but it might come down to LaFleur vs. Brandon Staley. The 38-year defensive coordinator had at the No. 1 scoring D in the NFL (18.5 ppg), while LaFleur called the No. 1 scoring offense (31.8 ppg). https://t.co/U2iAADjEqa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 11, 2021

As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, the Packers announced tickets for the game will only be made available to season ticket holders who opted in last summer for a chance to buy post-season tickets.

Tickets will cost $127 to $177, depending on where ticket holders want to sit.

Fans will be organized in socially-distanced groups of two, four or six around the stadium.

