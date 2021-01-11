Advertisement

Packers announce week of giveaways, events ahead of playoff game

Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and...
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced a week of giveaways and events to get fans pumped up for Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Divisional Round game. Kickoff is 3:35 p.m. on Fox.

MONDAY: Monday Madness. Fans are encouraged to send mail to the team through the Letters to Lambeau program.

Visit pckrs.com/letters or email letters to letterstolambeau@packers.com. Mailed letters should be sent to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Fans can enter the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes at https://pckrs.com/countdown. Prizes include jerseys and Packers Pro Shop gift cards.

TUESDAY: Playoff game tickets go on sale for season ticket holders who opted in. The eligible fans will receive sale information via email. The tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster only.

T-Shirt Tuesday. Fans can win Packers Everywhere shirts through @PackEverywhere on Twitter.

WEDNESDAY: Win It Wednesday. Fans can win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through @PackEverywhere on Twitter.

Pro Shop prizes will also be up for grabs on the Packers social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

THURSDAY: Thankful Thursday. The Packers Pro Shop will give away free can coolers in store and online. This is while supplies last.

FRIDAY: Green and Gold Friday. Wear your Packers colors. Sponsors CITGO, Qdoba and Steinhafels will offer promotions.

There will be a virtual Packers Everywhere pep rally on the team’s social media accounts. It starts at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY: Gameday! Kickoff is 3:35 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique