Packers announce week of giveaways, events ahead of playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced a week of giveaways and events to get fans pumped up for Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Divisional Round game. Kickoff is 3:35 p.m. on Fox.

MONDAY: Monday Madness. Fans are encouraged to send mail to the team through the Letters to Lambeau program.

Visit pckrs.com/letters or email letters to letterstolambeau@packers.com. Mailed letters should be sent to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Fans can enter the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes at https://pckrs.com/countdown. Prizes include jerseys and Packers Pro Shop gift cards.

TUESDAY: Playoff game tickets go on sale for season ticket holders who opted in. The eligible fans will receive sale information via email. The tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster only.

T-Shirt Tuesday. Fans can win Packers Everywhere shirts through @PackEverywhere on Twitter.

WEDNESDAY: Win It Wednesday. Fans can win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through @PackEverywhere on Twitter.

Pro Shop prizes will also be up for grabs on the Packers social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

THURSDAY: Thankful Thursday. The Packers Pro Shop will give away free can coolers in store and online. This is while supplies last.

FRIDAY: Green and Gold Friday. Wear your Packers colors. Sponsors CITGO, Qdoba and Steinhafels will offer promotions.

There will be a virtual Packers Everywhere pep rally on the team’s social media accounts. It starts at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY: Gameday! Kickoff is 3:35 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

