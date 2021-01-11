Online learning presenting challenges; teachers waiting on vaccines

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to trend down, many students remain in virtual learning.

Over the last ten months, many K-12 students have experienced consistent change. Students have been back and forth between online and in-person education, leaving many falling behind.

According to data taken at the end of last year, about 1 in 5 students in the Marquette Area Publics Schools are failing one or more class.

Superintendent Bill Saunders says the lack of consistency, has created issues.

“Our students are struggling,” said Saunders. “Students learn so much by routine. As soon as you start to break up and interrupt that routine, it makes it a lot tougher.”

Many schools continue to offer in-person, online and virtual options.

“It seems like the best route is when someone has chosen one of our three options and stuck with it,” said Bryan DeAugustine, NICE superintendent.

Superintendents from across the U.P. say this new form of learning, has created unforeseen problems.

“Some people would think well maybe it’s just the students who struggle who are struggling online, but that’s not the case. It’s across the board,” said Steve Patchin, Hancock Public Schools superintendent.

This as many teachers, have been forced to adapt.

“You have increased workload and I think you have a different type of workload,” said Coby Flethcer, Escanaba Public Schools superintendent.

“It’s just almost made the teachers on call 24/7,” said Saunders.

Now that a vaccine is available to teachers, many are eager to receive one.

“It’s looking like 80%, maybe a little more, of our teachers and personnel will want to volunteer to go ahead and get vaccinated,” said DeAugustine.

“Almost a 100% of our people that I have talked to have said, ‘Yes, I am going to take the vaccine,’” said Saunders.

In Hancock about 60% of staff want the vaccine with inoculations around the corner.

“Our hope is this week, at the latest next week,” said Patchin.

For many, the vaccine provides hope.

“I’m hoping six months from now or so we’ll take a nice deep breath and realize that we are pretty close to a pre-COIVD time,” said DeAugustine.

