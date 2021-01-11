Northern Michigan men’s basketball seeking their best lineup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat men were home for Wisconsin Parkside this past weekend, where they split the two games. Both games were up and down for the Cats at times, like you’d expect in the first weekend of the season.

What’s promising for NMU is the number of guys who got meaningful playing time.

“I think we have a lot of balance, I think we have a lot of depth,” said Wildcats head coach Matt Majkrzak. “Right now, we’re kind of sorting through the pecking order of all of that depth. We’re just trying to figure out, with all of these players we have, which ones are going to be the key guys, and how does that impact the other guys. Dolapo Olayinka is, without a doubt going to be a constant as our go to guy for the whole season. We’re excited about Max Bjorklund, he’s definitely had the most success at this level. After that is really what we’re trying to sort out. Who’s going to be that third, fourth, and fifth option, with playing time, and shots, and who we go to.”

The Wildcat men will be taking on Saginaw Valley State this weekend, those games are on the road, Friday and Saturday.

