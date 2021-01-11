Advertisement

NMU hockey struggling early, with a difficult road still ahead

LSSU celebrates after scoring a goal against NMU.
LSSU celebrates after scoring a goal against NMU.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second straight weekend, the Northern Michigan University Wildcats hockey team was swept at home.

On Friday, the Wildcats once again fell behind 3-0 before going on to lose the game 4-1. On Saturday, NMU held a 2-0 lead going into the third period before losing the game, 3-2 in overtime.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Wildcats so far, and the road ahead doesn’t get any easier, as they travel to Ohio to play a red hot Bowling Green this weekend.

“They’re obviously playing great, but for us, we need to worry about ourselves instead of our opponents,” said Wildcats head coach Grant Potulny. “We need to build momentum, and I’m excited to go on the road. I think that will be good for us, and there’s no doubt that Bowling Green looks like they’re one of the top teams in the country.”

Puck drop Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.

