Advertisement

MSU Falls Out of Top 25

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is no longer ranked in the Associated Press poll, released for the new week Monday. The Spartans beat Rutgers last week but lost 55-54 in the Breslin Center Friday night to Purdue. MSU now has an 8-4 season record, 2-4 in the Big Ten and plays at 5th ranked Iowa Thursday night. Unbeaten Michigan moved up to number seven this week and the Wolverines host 9th ranked Wisconsin Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

NMU men's basketball
Northern Michigan men’s basketball seeking their best lineup
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Wildcats women’s basketball impress in season opening sweep
LSSU celebrates after scoring a goal against NMU.
NMU hockey struggling early, with a difficult road still ahead
Caileb played for the Dewitt Panthers and spent his whole life in the shadow of Michigan State...
High school winter sports hopeful to start seasons