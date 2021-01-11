MSU Falls Out of Top 25

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is no longer ranked in the Associated Press poll, released for the new week Monday. The Spartans beat Rutgers last week but lost 55-54 in the Breslin Center Friday night to Purdue. MSU now has an 8-4 season record, 2-4 in the Big Ten and plays at 5th ranked Iowa Thursday night. Unbeaten Michigan moved up to number seven this week and the Wolverines host 9th ranked Wisconsin Tuesday night.

