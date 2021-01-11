Mostly cloudy and breezy start to the week
Chance of snow showers for northern counties during the Monday commute
A low pressure system over Lake Superior will bring a chance of snow showers mainly over the northern U.P. Monday morning and also producing gusty SW winds at over 20 mph. Morning lows 10s-20s (coldest interior), highs in the 30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy overall for Monday.
Another system enters the U.P. Tuesday to produce chances of snow showers, followed by a major system Thursday to bring potentially moderate-to-heavy snowfall and colder temperatures in line with the January trend.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north; breezy
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Variable cloudiness
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; colder
>Highs: 20
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow
>Highs: 20
