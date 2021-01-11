Advertisement

Mostly cloudy and breezy start to the week

Chance of snow showers for northern counties during the Monday commute
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
A low pressure system over Lake Superior will bring a chance of snow showers mainly over the northern U.P. Monday morning and also producing gusty SW winds at over 20 mph. Morning lows 10s-20s (coldest interior), highs in the 30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy overall for Monday.

Another system enters the U.P. Tuesday to produce chances of snow showers, followed by a major system Thursday to bring potentially moderate-to-heavy snowfall and colder temperatures in line with the January trend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; colder

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 20

