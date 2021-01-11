Advertisement

Michigan UIA begins paying $300 weekly supplemental benefit payments

The weekly Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments are going to an estimated 365,000 claimants on regular state unemployment insurance and Extended Benefit programs.
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment graphic.(Associated Press)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has started issuing $300 weekly Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) payments to an estimated 365,000 claimants on regular state unemployment insurance (UI) and Extended Benefit programs this weekend.

The PUC supplement, which is payable from Dec. 27, 2020 through March 13, 2021, provides an additional $300 per week to all eligible unemployment recipients who receive at least $1 for the week. Claimants do not need to take any action to receive this additional weekly benefit, it will be paid automatically after they certify. The additional payment comes from an extension of the federal COVID-19 relief package passed in December.

Workers who were on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) continue to have no actions to take at this time They will not be able to complete certifications and payments will not be issued for weeks after Dec. 26 until the technical updates to the UI system are completed per the recently received U.S. Dept. of Labor (USDOL). UIA staff have been working nights and weekends to complete the updates as soon as possible. This will only be a disruption and claimants will be made whole once the extensions are fully implemented. An estimated completion date is not available at this time.

“The UIA team worked tirelessly to ensure that Michigan was one of the first states to implement the PUC program,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of UIA. “And now that we’ve received additional USDOL guidance we remain committed to implementing the remaining federal PUA and PEUC programs as quickly possible to get money out the door. These workers should rest assured that they will not miss out on any benefits and will receive every dollar they are entitled to once the programs are fully implemented.”

PEUC provides 11 additional weeks of benefits for those who have exhausted regular state unemployment benefits. PUA provides unemployment benefits to those not typically eligible for unemployment including self-employed and gig workers.

Claimants do not need to contact the UIA regarding these changes at this time. Continue to monitor the UIA website at Michigan.gov/uia for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)
Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling
Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north...
Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development
The Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’