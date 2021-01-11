Advertisement

Michigan Tech shares preliminary results of waste water testing for COVID-19

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The usefulness of studying communities wastewater to detect COVID-19 was the topic Monday during an online seminar hosted by Michigan Tech.

It was led by Dr. Jennifer Becker as she released preliminary results from her study of Houghton County. Basically the numbers mostly in line with the number of active cases in the county at the time. According to Becker, one of the major benefits to monitoring community wastewater is that virus particles are often shed into wastewater before symptoms of COVID-19 begin.

“That’s really important because it’s generally the emergence of symptoms that prompts people to go get a COVID-19 test, so as you see in this chart, we see SARS CoV-2 levels begin to increase before we see symptomatic evidence of COVID-19 cases,” Becker said.

Dr. Becker and her team are testing wastewater samples from other locations in the central and western Upper Peninsula. She’s also part of the state-wide pilot study along with about 19 other teams.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)
Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling
Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north...
Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development
The Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’